Bray Wyatt's first appearance post-WWE release announced

Bray Wyatt has been advertised to appear at WrestleCon 2022, which will happen during WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Many consider Wyatt's release from WWE to be the most shocking one this year. The former Universal Champion seemed to be a merchandise-mover and was over with the fans in a big way.

WrestleCon revealed on Twitter that Bray Wyatt will make an appearance at WrestleCon 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Wyatt marked the first of 200+ talent appearances.

It is an intelligent move by WrestleCon to rope in Wyatt as fans will be happy to meet him in person.

Bray Wyatt responded to reports saying he "deserved" to be released by WWE

Bray Wyatt recently responded to reports at the end of October, which stated that many within WWE felt internally that he "deserved" to be fired.

While Wyatt was one of WWE's most popular superstars worldwide, there seemed to be a major creative conflict between him and the higher-ups.

The conflict reportedly got to the point where Vince McMahon didn't have respect for him anymore.

Wyatt took to Twitter and said everyone would know his side of the story very soon.

"Now that we have Johnny and Bruce’s opinion, I would like to share mine soon," said Bray Wyatt.

Despite his WWE non-compete clause coming to an end, Bray Wyatt seems to be in no particular hurry to sign up for a new promotion. In all likeliness, he is taking time off and is also assessing different offers that are being put in front of him.

Wyatt was considered a generational talent at one point whose potential was constantly squandered. Most fans feel that either AEW or Impact Wrestling would be a good fit for the former Universal Champion.

Where would you like to see Bray Wyatt end up? Voice your thoughts in the comments below.

Edited by Alan John

