Bray Wyatt comments on reports saying he "deserved" to be released by WWE

Former multi-time Universal champion Bray Wyatt recently broke his silence on reports suggesting he deserved to be released by WWE.

Wyatt reacted to the tweet with a popular GIF of The Rock rolling his eyes. He posted another tweet possibly name-dropping John Laurinaitis, the Head of Talent Relations, and Bruce Prichard, Executive Director of Creative. He further stated that he will be revealing his opinion soon.

"Now that we have Johnny and Bruce’s opinion, I would like to share mine soon. #KultofWindham", Bray Wyatt tweeted.

Multiple reports were suggesting that Bray Wyatt was released by WWE due to his weight and performance issues in the ring. Along with budget cuts, the aforementioned issues could be another reason for his release.

Update on Bray Wyatt's non-compete clause

Bray Wyatt was released from the company in late July, and his non-compete clause, which lasted for 90 days, came to an end recently. He has already removed all WWE mentions from his profile and is also prepared to resume his pro-wrestling career with a new ring name, as reported earlier. He has also recently expressed interest in a career outside of pro wrestling.

Despite the backstage rumors, Wyatt remains one of the most beloved superstars in all of professional wrestling. His creative mind has garnered a lot of praise from every corner of the industry, which has only boosted his popularity.

It's public knowledge that companies like IMPACT Wrestling and AEW have him in their sights, as he can be a valuable asset to any company that he joins. AEW boss Tony Khan recently revealed in an interview with the New York Post that while he hasn't initiated talks yet but would do so in due course of time.

"Yeah. I really like Windham (Rotunda). I know him a little bit and I really enjoy him. The last time I saw him was at Chris Jericho’s birthday party and that was a long time ago. I like him as a person very much and he’s a really talented person. At the right time and place, sure I’d be interested to talk to him. I’m interested to talk to him in general because he’s a great person," said Tony Khan.

It would be interesting to see what the next move would be for Bray Wyatt as fans have been eagerly waiting to see him back in action for a long time.

Which company do you think Bray Wyatt will end up with? Who are some of the stars you would like to see him face? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

