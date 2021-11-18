"This match really took a lot out of me" - Bret Hart shares the true story of his physical matchup with WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently spoke about his Survivor Series matchup with Stone Cold Steve Austin back in 1996.

The legendary Bret Hart made a rare appearance on WWE's the Bump this week. The Excellence of Execution spoke about his illustrious career in WWE and his memorable feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin in 1996-97.

Hart recalled his classic match against Stone Cold at Survivor Series 1996 and mentioned that it was one of the most physical matchups of his career. He stated that the match took a toll on his body and it took him a good two months to recover from the effects of the match.

Here's what Bret had to say about the encounter:

"I wanted to come back and pick up where I left off. I'll be honest, this match really took a lot out of me. It took me a couple of months to get back. I really was in a lot of physical pain because of this match and the time I took off. Maybe within about two weeks of the WrestleMania 13 match, it took me that long to iron out all the kinks and the pain. I was feeling this match for probably two months," Bret said.

Bret Hart and Steve Austin had another barnburner at WrestleMania

While the Survivor Series clash between Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin is often underrated, the two men had another classic showdown just a few months down the line at WrestleMania 13. Only this time, the winner would be decided by submission, with Ken Shamrock as the special guest referee.

WrestlingShouldBeFun @WSBFun 🗓ON THIS DAY 🗓



23rd March 1997



Wrestlemania 13.



Name a better double turn... we'll wait. 🗓ON THIS DAY 🗓 23rd March 1997Wrestlemania 13. Name a better double turn... we'll wait. https://t.co/ztcapH8b8t

The match marked the beginning of Bret Hart's heel turn and catapulted Austin into superstardom. Wrestling fans to date are in awe of the story Bret Hart and Stone Cold told that night in front of a packed crowd and millions watching at home.

