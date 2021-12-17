"Don't tell me the ending" - Vince McMahon watched iconic WWE match without knowing the finish

Bret Hart has revealed that Vince McMahon did not want to know the ending to his match against The British Bulldog at WWE SummerSlam 1992.

Bulldog defeated Hart in front of roughly 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London, England, to win the Intercontinental Championship. The 25-minute match is widely regarded as one of the best in WWE history.

Speaking to Tom Power, Hart disclosed an interesting conversation he had with Vince McMahon before the event:

“Even with Vince McMahon, when I think of wrestling The British Bulldog at Wembley Stadium, I remember telling Vince, ‘Do you want me to tell you the ending?’ And he goes, ‘Don’t tell me the ending, I wanna watch it.’”

SummerSlam 1992 was the last major WWE pay-per-view to be held in England. The British Bulldog’s victory in his home country was undoubtedly the highlight of his 22-year wrestling career.

Vince McMahon trusted Bret Hart to tell his own stories

WWE match outcomes are ultimately decided by Vince McMahon and members of the company’s creative team. It is then the job of the superstars to work with a producer on ideas for the match.

In Bret Hart’s case, he did not need much help from his opponents or anyone else behind the scenes. Due to his experience and ability to tell in-ring stories, The Hitman was responsible for almost every aspect of his matches except the pre-determined outcome.

“I became a guy that was eventually in charge of all my matches. Vince McMahon would tell me what they wanted me to do, and I’m gonna tell you how the story’s gonna go until we get to the ending. I would map out the match with everybody, and it would be quite intricate, quite a detailed match,” Hart said.

Bret Hart is one of eight WWE legends who have joined Vince McMahon’s Hall of Fame twice. He received his first induction in 2006 (individual) and his second in 2019 (Hart Foundation).

