Ex-WWE star drops 60 pounds; thanks Ric Flair for hospital visit

Ex-WWE Superstar Brian Knobs is looking in great shape after losing 60 pounds. He recently got a hospital visit from Ric Flair as we.

Knobs was hospitalized in August with knee and stomach issues. A GoFundMe was set up for the 57-year-old WWE legend as well.

His team recently posted an update on his Facebook page. Knobs seemed incredibly grateful to Ric Flair for visiting him in the hospital. The post further stated that he lost 60 pounds while in the hospital. Check out an excerpt from the post:

"Nothing better to lift your spirits and get you even more motivated than a visit from one of your closest friend, the Nature Boy, Ric Flair. True friendship isn't about being there when it's convenient; it's about being there when it's not. Brian is on the fast track to recovery. Losing over 60 lb and rehabbing every day. Having the emotional and financial support from all of his family, friends and fans has been a huge motivator in his road to recovery," the post said.

Ric Flair and Brian Knobs share a long history

Although Ric Flair and Brian Knobs have faced off on only one occasion, the two in-ring veterans are good friends. On the February 14, 1996 edition of WCW Saturday Night, Flair teamed up with Arn Anderson and defeated Knobs & Jerry Sags.

Back in 2019, Brian Knobs told a hilarious story involving Ric Flair on a wild night of drinking:

“Ric left his [credit card] there and he got charged for everything – the tables that were broken and the glasses. The bill was like $5,000…. It was all in good fun and back in the day, no grudges were held. The next day or two we were back joking again and having a good time in another city,” said Knobs about Ric Flair. [H/T 411Mania]

Brian Knobs made a name for himself as one half of The Nasty Boys, along with Jerry Sags. The duo had memorable stints in both WWE and WCW during 1986-97. They won the WWE Tag Team titles on one occasion and were three-time WCW World Tag Team Champions.

Also Read

The Sportskeeda community sends its best wishes to Brian Knobs for a speedy recovery.

Vince Russo thinks that Eva Marie's stock went down after returning to WWE. Click here for more.

Edited by Angana Roy