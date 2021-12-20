Brian Myers names the Diva who he believes elevated the WWE women's division

Host of a brand new podcast inspired by ECW - Extreme Conversations - Brian Myers has named a particular diva who he thinks has leveraged WWE's women's division.

Brian Myers spoke to The Wrestling Inc Daily and said that Ronda Rousey's success in the women's division has been crucial.

Rousey signed a full-time contract with Vince McMahon's brand in 2018. She made a surprise entry at the 2018 Royal Rumble pay-per-view and confronted Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka.

It was at that time WWE's deal with the former UFC Champion was confirmed. Rousey first held the Raw Women's title after defeating Alexa Bliss at Summerslam 2018.

Brian Myers stated in the interview that he believes the WWE women's division is still a work in progress.

According to Myers, WWE misses the star power of Rowdy Ronda, who parted ways with the brand in 2019.

“Yeah, but they made their mark and they made their point. It’s come so far since when I started, what it was, bikini contests and nonsense. I was part of WWE the past couple of years and I saw that women matter, like, big time. They have huge fanbases, they move merch, they get superstar reactions on shows and live events. It’s really cool to see how far it’s come,” Myers reflected. “I think it’s still growing, I do think losing Ronda was a big hit to the star power of the women’s roster. She brought a lot to the table, I was there for a lot of that, she’s a megastar. Bringing all the rest of the roster up to her level, which I thought was pretty cool.” - Myers stated

Brian Myers recalls the time when The Great Khali confused Bray Wyatt for Michael Hayes

During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Myers took us back to a time when The Great Khali got confused between Bray Wyatt and Michael Hayes.

Brian Myers revealed that The Great Khali often forgot the names of the WWE Superstars around him.

"So I remember that day because we hadn't seen him in a while. We were bulls****ing with him sitting in catering and kind of ballbusting. We were making fun of that he knows like nobody's name even though he's been around us for like 10, 15 years or whatever. He's like, 'Hey, man,' and everyone's just whatever. Gallows, who knows him like very well was with him in Deep South and wrestled him a million times is like, 'Hey, Khali, what's my name?' He goes, 'Drew!' and we were like, 'Holy sh*t! He knows his name!' or whatever. And then Windham, Bray Wyatt tries to go, 'Khali, what about me? What's my real name?' He goes, 'Michael Hayes, man.' And you talk about a locker room pop. I mean, the boys f***ing exploded."

