Brock Lesnar breaks silence after losing to Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar collided with Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel for the Universal Championship, but he was unable to capture the title. Following the match, Lesnar sent a message to the Tribal Chief.

Reigns won the match with assistance from Paul Heyman, who tossed the Universal Title into the ring, and The Usos, who attacked Lesnar while the referee was knocked out.

A few hours after the show commenced, WWE shared a tweet that quoted Brock Lesnar saying he'll beat up Roman Reigns once he crosses paths with him again.

“The moment I arrive at SmackDown, I will beat Roman Reigns senseless,” said Brock Lesnar.

What's next for Brock Lesnar in WWE following Crown Jewel?

As of this writing, Brock Lesnar isn't advertised for this week's episode of SmackDown. However, it's possible he could make an appearance on the show to confront The Head of the Table and get his hands on him.

Their match didn't end in a clean finish, and the feud might not be over yet. The Beast Incarnate is advertised for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which is scheduled to take place on January 29th at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. If he wins the Rumble match, he might select Roman Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania 38.

It's unlikely that Brock Lesnar signed a deal to return for only one match, so there's a chance that we could see more appearances from The Beast Incarnate.

Roman Reigns will most likely shift his attention to Survivor Series, where he is set to square-off with current-WWE Champion, Big E. However, those plans could be put on hold by Lesnar, if he decides to show up on SmackDown this week and ask for a rematch for the Universal Championship.

