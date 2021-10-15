Brock Lesnar advertised for WWE pay-per-view following Crown Jewel - Reports

Brock Lesnar is set to compete against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel next week with the WWE Universal Championship on the line. Ahead of their collision, it appears that The Beast Incarnate's next appearance has already been revealed.

Following a tweet from America's Center promoting the fact that tickets for the 2022 Royal Rumble match go on sale tomorrow, it has been revealed that the former WWE Champion may be part of the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Brock Lesnar is one of the stars on the poster for the show alongside SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Champion Big E, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair.

Whilst most cards are subject to change, the most recent rumor surrounding Lesnar was that he would take a hiatus following Crown Jewel next week and would then make his return in early 2022.

Brock Lesnar recently made his return to WWE after a year on hiatus

Brock Lesnar only works a handful of dates for the company right now and only returned from a previous hiatus that lasted 16 months back at SummerSlam in August. It was reported in the interim period that his contract had expired.

Also Read

Lesnar's last appearance before SummerSlam came back at WrestleMania 36, where he was defeated by Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. McIntyre remains the only active superstar who is undefeated against Lesnar after he was able to eliminate him from The Royal Rumble match last year and then best him on The Grandest Stage of them all.

It's believed Lesnar will lose his match to Reigns at Crown Jewel but the result should feed into a future clash between the two stars. The Beast Incarnate's return at The Royal Rumble will allow the company to set up a new feud for him heading into WrestleMania 38.

Vince Russo points out a major issue with the King of The Ring tournament. Check out his comments.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Brock Lesnar will win the 2022 Royal Rumble? Yes No 2 votes so far