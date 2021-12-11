Brock Lesnar destroys former champion on SmackDown, Paul Heyman makes a interesting statement

This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown was off to a fiery start as Brock Lesnar once again destroyed former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

Zayn kicked off SmackDown as he arrived to the ring in a wheelchair with two male nurses alongside him. The Great Liberator claimed he is the toughest man in WWE for taking the beating last week from both Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

He added that he would sue everyone that robbed him of his Universal title opportunity.

Paul Heyman came out to the ring, but Sami Zayn threatened him and stated that Roman Reigns was not at the arena tonight.

Brock Lesnar's music then hit, and The Beast Incarnate made his way to the ring in overalls with a steel chair. He then cut a hilarious promo on Sami Zayn, even inviting the latter to go fishing and hunting with him.

Paul Heyman furiously took the mic and claimed he couldn't believe what Brock Lesnar was doing. He stated that Lesnar would have destroyed Sami Zayn three years ago and taken him to Suplex City.

Heyman then made an interesting statement that Brock Lesnar could soon be the "reigning, defending, Universal Champion."

These comments made the Beast Incarnate snap, and he first destroyed the male nurses. He then kicked Sami Zayn off his wheelchair and delivered a thunderous F5 to the former Intercontinental Champion.

Brock Lesnar's interesting post-segment comments about Paul Heyman

Following this opening segment on SmackDown tonight, Kayla Braxton asked Brock Lesnar about the same.

The Beast Incarnate interestingly told her:

"Why don't you ask my advocate Paul Heyman?"

Brock Lesnar is set to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Day 1 next month.

Paul Heyman has been the focal point of the feud between the two arch-rivals over the last few months. WWE has continuously teased Heyman, turning on Reigns to side with Lesnar.

While that hasn't happened so far, one can't completely rule out the possibility of the same in the future.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on this opening segment between Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman on SmackDown.

