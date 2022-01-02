Brock Lesnar survives early onslaught to win WWE Championship at Day 1

Brock Lesnar has dethroned Big E to become the WWE Champion for the sixth time. However, it was not an easy task for The Beast Incarnate as he suffered an early onslaught from all four men involved in the main event of Day 1.

Lesnar was originally scheduled to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at Day 1. However, after The Tribal Chief contracted COVID-19, the bout was scrapped, and Lesnar was added to the WWE Championship match, turning it into a Fatal 5-Way.

Despite starting on the front foot, Brock Lesnar found himself in a tough spot as the former Universal Champion faced a barrage of attacks.

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens ganged up on Lesnar before being taken out of the ring by Big E. This was followed by a Spear from Bobby Lashley, who put him through the barricade. After Lesnar got back in the ring, he got trapped in Lashley's Hurt Lock but managed to break the hold.

After Big E cleared the ring of all other opponents and attempted to hit Lesnar with the Big Ending, however, The Beast Incarnate turned the tables on the RAW Superstar and hit a F5 to dethrone him.

What's next for Brock Lesnar?

Now that Brock Lesnar is WWE Champion, the scenario has drastically changed within WWE. Lesnar, who was once supposed to face Reigns on SmackDown, is now the top champion of RAW.

Big E might want to demand an immediate rematch against the man who pinned him, but WWE also teased a dream bout between Lesnar and Lashley at the end of Day 1.

Nevertheless, Brock Lesnar has an impressive record of retaining his World Titles, and it will be hard for anyone to get the WWE Championship off his waist.

Are you happy with Brock Lesnar becoming the new WWE Champion? Who do you think could challenge Lesnar for the title? Sound off in the comments!

