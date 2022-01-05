[Watch] Rick Steiner celebrates with Bron Breakker after WWE NXT: New Year's Evil goes off-air

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker achieved his lifelong dream of becoming a champion on the New Year's Evil special episode of NXT 2.0. The second-generation star celebrated the historic feat with his father, Rick Steiner, in the ring.

This week's edition of WWE's third brand saw Bron Breakker defeat NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa to kickstart a new era in the promotion. The up-and-coming star reached this amazing milestone in only his 14th match in pro-wrestling.

The NXT Star used his uncle Scott Steiner's submission move, Steiner Recliner, to attain the victory. Bron stood tall with the NXT title to close the year's first show.

The former NFL player was joined by Rick Steiner in the ring after the show went off-air. The incredible moment was captured by a fan present at ringside.

Bron Breakker is the fastest rising star in WWE

The son of legendary star Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner, Bron's career in pro wrestling has been on a rapid ascent ever since he made his debut on the very first episode of a revamped NXT 2.0.

WWE wasted no time pushing him to the main event picture, pitching him opposite Tommaso Ciampa at Halloween Havoc in October. However, Breakker came up short against The Blackheart due to a lack of experience.

After winning at WarGames in December, where he pinned The NXT Champion, Breakker was set up for another shot at the title at NXT: New Year's Evil. The second-generation superstar did not falter this time as he locked Tommaso Ciampa in the Steiner Recliner, snatching away his 'Goldie.'

Bron winning the top prize in NXT just months after his debut shows the company's trust in his abilities. The Powerhouse has taken down several veterans on his way to the top and could be on his way to the main roster sooner than expected.

What are your thoughts on Bron Breakker's run in NXT so far? Sound off in the comments!

