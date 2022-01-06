"He's been the man for a long time" - Bron Breakker discusses being compared to Brock Lesnar

It seems like WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker is a fan of Brock Lesnar. The new NXT Champion has opened up on being compared to Lesnar.

Breakker has had an incredible run on the company's third brand. He has the potential to become the next big thing in WWE. He isn't the only star to strike gold this year as The Beast Incarnate won his sixth WWE Championship at Day 1.

During an interview with Sporting News, Bron Breakker heaped praise on Brock Lesnar. He stated that Lesnar is awesome and he's been the "man" for a long time.

"I just take it one day at a time, to be honest with you. Brock is the man. He's been the man for a long time. He's done tons of great things in the WWE and obviously went to the UFC to become the champion. If people say that I'm on the same directory as him then that's pretty cool. He's awesome. But I take it a day at a time and focus on the task at hand. I’m just trying to get better each and every day," said Breakker.

Bron Breakker reflects on the creation of NXT 2.0 and finding out he’d have a major role to playon the show

Bron Breakker is one of the biggest and best things to have come out of NXT 2.0. Although he's still a rookie in the business, his matches are always good and he's very impressive in the ring.

When asked about how he found out NXT was getting rebranded and that he would have a major role in the next era, Breakker stated:

"I just showed up to work every day and wanted to be a good soldier. I treated it like football and other sports that I was in prior to wrestling. When you show up to the building, you have to be coachable and do what you're told. You have to be a good person and be a good representation of your team. So that's just all I was doing when I got the call. All I'm doing now is wanting to be a great ambassador and representative of WWE," said Bron Breakker.

Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa at New Year's Evil to win his first NXT Championship. At the moment, it seems like he is someone who will become a big star when he eventually moves to the main roster.

