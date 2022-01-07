"If he wants a piece of me, he can come get it" - Top champion openly challenges Roman Reigns

Bron Breakker is ready to face off with Roman Reigns at a time and place of The Tribal Chief's choosing.

Bron was in conversation with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri on the SHAK Wrestling podcast recently and spoke about his meteoric rise in NXT 2.0. The generational superstar also talked about beating Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship and an eventual matchup with Roman Reigns.

Bron Breakker stated that the wrestling business was unpredictable, and anything could happen. He mentioned that he was ready for Reigns and would fight the WWE Universal Champion in NXT or even SmackDown. The NXT Champion also made it clear that he was not intimidated by Roman Reigns.

Here's what Bron had to say:

"You know, never say never. Anything can happen in this sport, any given day. I don't know man, if Roman wants a piece of me he can come get some. I ain't afraid of him at all. If he wants to come down here in NXT, I'll fight him. Hell, I'll take my a** up to SmackDown and beat him up there. It doesn't matter. I don't care where we go. If he wants a piece of me, he can come get it."

You can watch the full interview here:

Roman Reigns will be on SmackDown this week

Hours before the Day 1 premium live event, The Tribal Chief announced that he would not be on the show after testing positive for COVID-19. As a result, his opponent, Brock Lesnar, was added to the WWE Championship match. The Beast Incarnate beat four other competitors to win the title.

Not too long ago, WWE announced that Roman Reigns has been medically cleared and will appear on this week's episode of SmackDown. Sparks are sure to fly as Brock Lesnar will also be on the show.

