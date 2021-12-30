"I don’t get a big head or read too much into the hype" - Bron Breakker's honest opinion on fan expectations

NXT breakout star Bron Breakker, who made his debut earlier this year, is now arguably the brightest prospect on the formerly black and gold brand.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Breakker, who is the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner, spoke about how he deals with the expectations of fans.

Bron Breakker signed with the WWE in February 2021. Following the paths of some highly decorated stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Bill Goldberg, Roman Reigns, and Ron Simmons, he has also been a pro football player before starting to test himself in the squared circle.

Since joining the NXT roster, Breakker has been one of the most talked-about new faces in the WWE Universe.

During the Yahoo interview, Breakker made it very clear that he wants to rise to the top. He stated that the expectations and hype around him are high as he is Rick Steiner's son but he's strictly focused on his work.

“I don’t really pay attention to the noise. I don’t get a big head or read too much into the hype. I have had high expectations my whole life in athletics, being Rick Steiner’s son, I have had to live up to that my whole life so it’s really nothing new. Sure, the stakes are higher now because this is the profession my family was in and they laid the groundwork for me years ago, but I just want to make my family proud, make this company proud.”

Bron Breakker wants to work with Brock Lesnar

Bron Breakker recently appeared on WWE El Brunch to discuss all things NXT 2.0. The 24-year-old phenom revealed that Brock Lesnar is someone he would love to face in the future.

Breakker also pointed out that he met The Beast Incarnate on an episode of RAW in 2017 and labeled the latter as "an animal".

"I met him, I want to say like 2017, maybe or something like that. I went backstage to a RAW when I was in college. I met him there, but as a performer, I haven’t ran into him. Yeah, I’d love to work with Brock. He is an animal. I think he would kind of like [Roderick Strong], elevate me. You know, force me to elevate and bring my game up as well. I think Brock would do the same thing, and I think it would be a war." --- Bron Breakker said.

