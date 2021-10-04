Top name called a ''natural-born-leader'' and compared to The Undertaker as a backstage locker room leader 

The Undertaker has commanded respect in the WWE locker room like no other. While The Undertaker is considered one of the greatest locker room leaders of all time, Bruce Prichard said that Ron Simmons also commanded a lot of respect backstage and was a natural-born leader like The Undertaker.

Speaking on Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard was asked if Ron Simmons commanded respect backstage like The Undertaker. He said Simmons had a personality that naturally made people listen to him and respect him. He was a natural-born leader, not just in the locker room but in life as well.

''Ron Simmons carried respect probably from the first time he entered any locker room. Even as a kid in his college football days, Ron was a leader. Ron is one of those guys people look at all throughout life for inspiration. He is honest to god, a natural-born leader. You've got to respect the guy and if you don't he will make you respect him.'' said Prichard

The Undertaker was considered the 'godfather' backstage in WWE

Conrad Thomson mentioned that during the attitude era, The Undertaker was considered the godfather backstage. He asked Bruce Prichard if Farooq also had some pull backstage. Prichard revealed that Simmons was very well respected by the boys as he was a humble yet intimidating man.

There are many stories about how The Undertaker always tried to maintain order backstage. It is important to have people like Ron Simmons and The Undertaker who help the talent by giving them advice and providing them with someone to look up to.

Also Read

Despite Farooq not having mainstream success like The Undertaker, he was still a locker-room favorite and was known to be a guiding light for young superstars including The Rock. It was also revealed in the podcast that Faroow and The Rock had a father-son-like relationship, with Farooq being critical in the early success of The Rock.

(Please give H/T credit to Sportskeeda on using the quotes)

Dutch Mantell isn't a fan of Charlotte Flair's promo delivery. Find out why here!

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far