"I was looking at the potential of him being WWE Champion" - Bruce Prichard on current NWA star

Bruce Prichard has revealed that he saw a potential WWE Champion in Chris Masters during the mid-2000s.

During his first stint in 2005, Masters made a name for himself with the Master Lock Challenge. All the early hype fizzled out as the star's backstage problems became apparent to Prichard and other WWE officials. He left the company in 2007.

In this week's episode of his podcast, the Senior Vice President of WWE discussed the rise and fall of Chris Masters and the main reason behind the superstar's inability to make it big as a main event talent.

Despite Masters not enjoying long-lasting success on the main roster, Prichard had hoped him to develop into a future world champion.

"I think anytime that you look at a talent, you have to view the potential of what they could be. Looking at Chris, I can tell you from my vantage point that I was looking at the potential of him being WWE Champion. So yeah," admitted Bruce Prichard.

Chris Masters' first WWE run ended due to multiple Wellness Policy violations, and Bruce Prichard believed the superstar just couldn't overcome his personal demons during a crucial phase in his career.

Bruce Prichard also believes that Chris Masters might have been pushed into the limelight a little too soon. The distractions in the wrestling business did not help either, as Masters was unable to fight his addiction to painkillers.

"I'd say demons were probably his biggest downfall. I didn't (talk to him about the issues), but they were evident, and unfortunately, and oftentimes, anything that with substance abuse or your demons coming out, it takes its toll... I think it was too much too soon and I think it was being around things that, 'Well, hey, I'll try out that thing. All the cool kids are doing it.' I just think that it grabbed hold of him and as it will do. Chris just couldn't really control those demons," Prichard said.

Chris Masters has experienced a significant career resurgence since leaving WWE

Chris Masters @ChrisAdonis



Premiering on my birthday 🥳 Jan 8th on YouTube.



A show dedicated to the greatness of Thomas and myself, and a show that will feature my NWA National title.

@nwa Get ready for NWA USAPremiering on my birthday 🥳Jan 8th on YouTube.A show dedicated to the greatness of Thomas and myself, and a show that will feature my NWA National title. Get ready for NWA USA🇺🇸Premiering on my birthday 🥳 🎉🎂Jan 8th on YouTube.A show dedicated to the greatness of Thomas and myself, and a show that will feature my NWA National title.@nwa https://t.co/S0WQk73fbJ

Chris Masters, now going by the name Chris Adonis, returned to the independent circuit after wrapping up his second WWE stint in 2011. He signed with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) earlier this year and has since gone on to win the company's National Heavyweight Championship.

The 39-years-old still has a lot left to offer as an active wrestler. A return to WWE can't be ruled out either, as Bruce Prichard said 'never say never' when addressing the possibility.

What are your opinions on Chris Masters and his time in WWE? Did Vince McMahon miss out on a possible world titleholder? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard on AdFreeShows and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Living legend William Regal has been released! Sportskeeda Wrestling's own legend Bill Apter reacts.

Edited by Angana Roy