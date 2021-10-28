"They actually considered me for that" - Former WWE Star reveals he was almost chosen to play 'Fake' Undertaker

In a recent interview, former WWE star Bryan Clark revealed that the company considered him for the role of "Fake" Undertaker. But WWE instead chose Brian Lee for the character instead.

In 1994, The Undertaker took some time off to recover from a back injury. In the meantime, Ted DiBiase stated that he had found The Phenom anyway. This angle led to the introduction of the fake Undertaker. Consequently, the real Undertaker returned and defeated his imposter at SummerSlam.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted, Bryan Clark discussed this storyline. He stated that, due to his size, WWE looked his way for the role, but he's glad they went with Lee instead. Clark then explained why he thought the feud was "a bad idea."

"They actually considered me for that too," said Clark. "Well, because I'm 6'6". I'm glad they did not do that. That was horrible, man. It was....It was a bad idea....Brian Lee and Taker were really good friends, and he did look like him, he did look like him but he was a little shorter and heavier version but yeah, it served its purpose."

"It wasn't gonna go anywhere," Clark continued. "It's not like they were gonna keep two Undertakers. It was a one off thing and that was it. The reason I say it didn't work is because that was the match that really got no reaction because a lot of people did not understand what the storyline was."

You can check out the full in-depth interview in the video below:

The Undertaker defeated his imposter at WWE SummerSlam 1994

As Bryan Clark mentioned in the interview, the fake Undertaker never appeared again after the match between the two powerhouses at SummerSlam. The storyline remains memorable to this day; if nothing else, it was unusual to see a main event bout between a popular star and an impersonator.

The Undertaker has had a legendary career, and his supernatural character has led WWE to book some strange storylines over the years. The fake Undertaker program is just one of many examples fans look back on with mixed feelings.

What do you think of the storyline? Do you think it worked, or was it a bad idea to have an imposter Undertaker in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

