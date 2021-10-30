WWE Hall of Famer jokes about Brock Lesnar getting fined on SmackDown

Brock Lesnar was fined $1 Million this week on SmackDown following his attack on WWE Official Adam Pearce last week. However, WWE Hall Of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley decided to see the funny side of things and joked about the situation.

Lesnar was indefinitely suspended last week by Pearce after his reaction to his loss at Crown Jewel, which led to him F5'ing the official. Adam Pearce was the one sent to the ring to deliver the news, even though it was obvious that the mood that Lesnar was in, he wasn't going to take it well. Lesnar hit Pearce so hard with an F5 that he split his trousers and left him needing help to exit the ring.

The fine for this act is the biggest in WWE history but is still being joked about on social media.

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley has tweeted regarding the fine where he joked that it was just one night's pay for the former Universal Champion.

"So…one nights pay," tweeted Dudley.

The former Tag Team legend is making the assumption that many of the WWE Universe have since the announcement was made. Lesnar only makes a handful of appearances for the company each year and still manages to bank quite an impressive net total.

How much does Brock Lesnar earn per appearance?

Brock Lesnar is one of the highest-paid athletes in WWE, which is the reason why the star only makes a handful of appearances each year.

According to an earlier report, the former Universal Champion earns an incredible $127,000 per appearance in a WWE ring whether he wrestles or not. This means that Bubba Ray's response, while hilarious, isn't actually accurate.

In order to accumulate $1 million based solely on WWE appearances, Brock Lesnar would have to make a minimum of eight appearances for the company.

Interestingly, this is more than Lesnar has left on his current deal.

