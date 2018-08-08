WWE Rumor Mill: Incredible amount that Brock Lesnar earns per WWE appearance

Brock Lesnar is on a lucrative WWE deal

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar is the current Universal Champion in WWE and one of the biggest stars in the company but there could be a huge reason behind why Brock doesn't make many WWE appearances.

Brock Lesnar has become one of the faces of the company over the past few years but many fans have turned against him because of the fact that he's the Universal Champion and he rarely makes appearances for the company.

Lesnar is once again set to main event SummerSlam next weekend when he puts the Universal Championship on the line against Roman Reigns and incredibly he is set to earn more than any other superstar on that card for his match.

The heart of the matter

Brock Lesnar has only made a handful of appearances on WWE TV this year and the main reason for that could be because according to a report by Dirty Sheets, he earns $127,000 per appearance whether he wrestles or not. This means that whilst he's standing alongside Paul Heyman delivering a promo, he's still earning more money than any other wrestler on that brand.

Lesnar was part of a different deal leading up to WrestleMania but has since switched over to a pay-per-appearance deal which sees him earn so much more than he did before.

Lesnar also earns $627,000 from WWE each year for the company using his likeness for advertising and promotional purposes and is expected to earn the same amount for his match with Roman Reigns next weekend.

Brock is now on a pay-per-appearance deal which is the same deal he is on with WWE, which means that WWE will have to spend a lot more money on the Universal Champion if they expect him to appear after SummerSlam.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar defends the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam next weekend and it's thought that he could lose the title to either Reigns or Mr. Money in the Bank as part of the show.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will return to the company after SummerSlam? Have your say in the comments section below...