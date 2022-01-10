WATCH: Ex-WWE Superstar pays tribute to Seth Rollins by using his popular move during a match

Buddy Matthews has taken to social media to pay tribute to Seth Rollins using a clip from one of his recent matches. The former Buddy Murphy took to Instagram to post a clip of him using the Buckle Bomb, followed by his version of a Curb Stomp.

The Buckle Bomb is a move that has been used by Seth Rollins on several occasions in a WWE ring, and The Visionary has also used the Curb Stomp as his finisher.

Taking to Instagram, Matthews captioned the clip "Tribute Bomb":

Check out the Instagram post by Buddy Matthews:

During his time in WWE, Buddy Matthews, fka Buddy Murphy, teamed up with Rollins on Monday Night RAW.

In 2020, Murphy joined Rollins' faction as a disciple. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion assisted Rollins and his fellow stablemates, AOP, allowing them to beat Samoa Joe, Big Show, and Kevin Owens.

Shortly afterward, Matthews and Rollins won the RAW Tag Team Championships by beating The Viking Raiders.

Murphy and Rollins defended their titles against The Street Profits but eventually lost the tag belts to them on an episode of RAW. The duo's reign ended at 42 days.

WWE gradually split Rollins and Murphy from one another, as the duo parted ways after weeks of tension between them. The former RAW Tag Team Champion was eventually released by WWE in June of 2021.

Since his release, Matthews has been competing in the indies. However, his biggest match post-WWE was against Kazuchika Okada in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Seth Rollins latest run in WWE

At WWE Day 1, Seth Rollins failed to win the WWE Championship in a Fatal Five Way Match.

The match also involved Brock Lesnar, Big E, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley. Rollins could've started his 2022 with a big win, by capturing a world championship but that wasn't meant to be.

The finish to the latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Rollins and Roman Reigns come face-to-face with one another. A title match between the two former members of The Shield hasn't been confirmed yet for Royal Rumble but has certainly been teased.

Also Read Article Continues below

Should WWE go ahead with their planned match, Rollins and Reigns are sure to tear the roof down.

Is there a place for Enzo Amore in today's wrestling? A former WWE star believes that he has it.

Edited by Arjun