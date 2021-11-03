WWE Hall of Famer says Becky Lynch's new rival could make fans hate her

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has given ideas as to how WWE could've made fans hate Becky Lynch. The tag team legend believes that an old school storyline with a modern twist could turn fans on Lynch.

This past week on RAW, Lynch defended her RAW Women's title against Bianca Belair. During the match, the audience cheered for the champion, although she WWE is trying to portray her as a heel.

On Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray thinks WWE should build Liv Morgan up and get fans to back her, before Lynch brutalizes her to get heat on herself.

"Take something very old school and modernise it and give it to Becky and Liv. Have Liv go out there and cut an extremely endearing promo. Have her do it for 2 or 3 weeks. Have some of the other girls putting over Liv; have commentary putting over Liv. Create this perception that it's Liv Morgan's time and everybody loves Liv and then have Becky kill her. It's really easy. I don't think people realize how simple it is at times.

"If you want Becky Lynch hated, have Becky Lynch beat up Liv Morgan and take Liv Morgan out on a stretcher and have Becky Lynch topple over the stretcher, and send out other girls help and have Becky Lynch beat them up too. And then have Becky Lynch light Liv Morgan on fire, and you'll hate Becky Lynch," said Bully Ray.

Bully Ray says if Becky Lynch does something bad to Liv Morgan after WWE gives the latter a push, fans may no longer cheer for the RAW Women's Champion.

Are WWE teasing a feud between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan?

This week's WWE RAW kicked off with a title match between Lynch and Bianca Belair - their third title match on television. Lynch got the win over the former SmackDown Women's Champion to retain her belt.

Backstage, while being interviewed, Lynch was confronted by Morgan, who didn't say anything but stared at the champion. Lynch walked away upon seeing Morgan.

On RAW Talk following the show, the champion stated that Morgan is a star with a lot of potential, but WWE fans haven't seen her deliver on it. We could possibly see Morgan and Lynch begin a feud on next week's RAW.

