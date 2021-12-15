WWE legend thinks Vince McMahon is personally invested in pushing current superstar

Bully Ray thinks Vince McMahon would not be appearing in segments with Austin Theory if he lacked belief in the up-and-coming WWE Superstar.

Theory, 24, is one of the youngest performers on the main roster right now. In recent weeks, he has participated in several backstage segments with the WWE Chairman on RAW.

Bully Ray, known as Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, discussed Theory’s potential while reviewing this week’s RAW on Busted Open Radio. The WWE legend explained why Vince McMahon must have a high opinion of the former NXT star:

“Without a doubt, this has to help Austin Theory. You know Vince has to be personally invested in this kid’s push because Vince wouldn’t be wasting this much time on somebody that he wasn’t interested in,” Bully Ray said.

The latest episode of RAW featured another segment between Austin Theory and Vince McMahon. The 76-year-old scolded Theory for bursting into his office while he was talking to Apollo Crews. He also tried to educate the young superstar on why a pencil eraser is “one of the most deadly weapons in the world.”

Bully Ray recalls Vince McMahon pushing Drew McIntyre

Vince McMahon’s “eraser” remark was a reference to his own real-life ability to suddenly erase someone (i.e., Austin Theory) from the spotlight.

Using Drew McIntyre’s initial push and 2014 release as an example, Bully Ray commented on how easy it is for McMahon to change someone’s career.

“Drew was on both sides of that pencil, and nobody right now in WWE can relate to the pencil storyline more than Drew McIntyre. Vince brought him out on SmackDown, debuted him as the next big thing… that didn’t work out, that kind of flopped. What did Vince do? Turn that pencil over, erased him, bye,” Bully Ray added.

Not everyone agrees with Bully Ray’s assessment of Austin Theory’s segments with Vince McMahon. Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that McMahon has made Theory look like a five-year-old.

