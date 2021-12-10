Former WWE writer accuses Vince McMahon of treating RAW star like a five-year-old (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Vince McMahon is booking Austin Theory to look like a “five-year-old kid that got caught with his hand in the cookie jar.”

Theory has appeared in several backstage segments with McMahon in recent weeks. The most notable segment saw the WWE Chairman slap the up-and-coming superstar in the face after advising him to “expect the unexpected.”

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that Theory’s recent booking is harming his heel character’s believability.

“He went from here, with a chip on his shoulder, to [a] child. Vince was the father and this was a five-year-old kid that got caught with his hand in the cookie jar. So now I’m supposed to believe this guy was an arrogant heel when he’s letting a 76-year-old slap him?” Russo asked.

How will Austin Theory recover from the Vince McMahon segments?

Since returning to RAW in October, Austin Theory has posed for selfies with several superstars after attacking or defeating them. He also unsuccessfully challenged Big E for the WWE Championship last month.

While Theory still appears regularly on RAW, Vince Russo is unsure if he will ever recover from being mistreated in backstage segments by Vince McMahon.

“You can’t have this guy with the selfies and the poses of [Dominik and Rey] Mysterio and Jeff Hardy, this and that, and then all of a sudden you’re sitting in an office next to Vince. And all of a sudden you’re mush and you’re a pile of freaking jello… you’re afraid to be there. Bro, the guy’s dead. He’s dead, man,” Russo said.

Russo added that Theory’s stunned reaction to Vince McMahon’s slap did not help his character. The former WWE writer believes no employee would allow their boss to slap them across the face, regardless of how much they were getting paid.

