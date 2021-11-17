Cameron Grimes gets his hair and beard chopped off after brutal attack

This week's edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw Cameron Grimes getting his hair and precious beard chopped off after an attack from Duke Hudson.

The rivalry between Grimes and Hudson has been simmering for a while now. Two weeks back, Cameron went to his rival's poker room to play with his chips and cards and somehow won without even paying attention.

This did not sit well with the professional poker player. Annoyed with Cameron, Duke Hudson invited 'The Millionaire' for a live poker showdown.

The result, however, wasn't any different this week. Grimes bluffed Duke Hudson into folding a winning hand. When the latter realized what had happened, he power-bombed him through the poker table. Hudson later went on to cut Grimes' hair and beard as revenge.

Vince McMahon reportedly wants to change up the presentation of Cameron Grimes

The cutting of Cameron Grimes' hair and beard on this week's NXT could lead to a gimmick change for the Wall Street genius. It has been reported that Vince McMahon himself wants to change up the "presentation of Grimes' character."

However, Grimes is no stranger when it comes to changing up his character. The star recently returned to NXT 2.0 under the 'Richest man in NXT' gimmick.

The gimmick change saw the resurrection of the Million Dollar Championship and featured WWE Hall of Famer "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase.

It remains to be seen what this new makeover means for the NXT star. If the past is any indication, Grimes will surely knock this one out of the park as well.

Where do you think this Cameron Grimes story is heading? Share your thoughts in the comment box below.

