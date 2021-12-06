×
Candice LaRae posts an emotional picture with Johnny Gargano after WarGames 2021

Candice LaRae is the wife of Johnny Gargano
Saunak Nag
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 06, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Candice LaRae, the wife of Johnny Gargano, posted a picture of her and her husband after the latter's team lost at NXT WarGames 2021. The picture was captioned as, "It was always about the journey."

Team Black & Gold consisting of Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, LA Knight, and Johnny Gargano lost the fight to the Rising Stars of Team 2.0 that included Bron Breakker, Tony D’Angelo, Carmelo Hayes, and Grayson Waller.

After some pulsating action, Bron Breakker pinned Tommaso Ciampa in the end to record victory for Team 2.0.

Candice LaRae posted a picture on her Instagram with her husband, whose next update regarding his contract situation is awaited by the WWE Universe. His contract expires on the 10th of December.

Hell of a run..Thank you all. ❤️#JohnnyTakeOver https://t.co/VowS6CEHSg

Candice LaRae congratulated her husband on the journey he has had with the brand so far and showed her support towards the Rebel Heart.

Johnny Gargano is one of the most popular stars in the brand's history and very much a symbol of the Black and Gold Era. He is expected to talk about his NXT future on Tuesday night's special episode.

Update regarding Candice LaRae's WWE contract

There has been a huge update on Candice LaRae's WWE contract. According to reports, the Diva's contract with Vince McMahon's company expires in May 2022.

The last time Candice LaRae, who won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship along with Indi Hartwell, was seen on-screen in WWE was on the 14th of September on NXT 2.0. She has also not performed as an athlete since the July 6th.

Candice LaRae and Johnny Gargano are expecting their first child soon. Owing to the norms followed by the promotion, the brand is likely to give the superstar some more time with WWE considering her pregnancy.

Do you think Candice La Rae will be given more time in the promotion? What does the future hold for Johnny Gargano? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman
