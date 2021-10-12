“It’s quite disturbing actually” - WWE Star Carmella opens up about issues with social media

WWE Superstar Carmella has opened up about issues with social media in a recent Instagram post.

The Princess of Staten Island took to Instagram this morning to post a "no-makeup, non-filtered" photo of herself, and spoke about how bad the "hate" has gotten on her social media lately:

“It’s been a while since I’ve posted a no makeup, non-filtered selfie. Do I love getting dressed up and having my hair and makeup done? Yes! But a majority of my time is spent in sweats with no makeup on my face and my hair in a bun..that’s MY reality most of the time. So I need to do better with being real with you all on here. To be completely honest, being on Instagram and Twitter recently has been hard. The hate and the threats are at an all time high, it’s quite disturbing actually. I usually just try to post and leave it alone, but it’s hard to NOT read the negativity sometimes. Y’all can be so cruel. Luckily, I know who I am. I’m not going to let you get to me. I just wanted to post this as a friendly reminder not to believe everything you read and see on the internet. Do you, for you," Carmella, Instagram.

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion claims she has been a victim of hate messages and comments on social media, both on Instagram and Twitter. In her caption on Instagram, Carmella notes that the vicousness of the comments from WWE fans has been escalating.

WWE Fans and Backstage Personal Unhappy with Women's Division Bookings

Tylar The Trademark 🎙️ @TMShow2019 In my eyes this Queen's Crown tournament has been an absolute fail. Both Liv Morgan and Toni Storm eliminated when they could've been elevated in this tournament and on top of that, both matches have had a combined time of 3+ minutes max. Absolutely pathetic. #SmackDown In my eyes this Queen's Crown tournament has been an absolute fail. Both Liv Morgan and Toni Storm eliminated when they could've been elevated in this tournament and on top of that, both matches have had a combined time of 3+ minutes max. Absolutely pathetic. #SmackDown

Some might speculate that some of the hate may be due to misdirected anger at WWE for their booking decisions as of late, including their decision to have Carmella defeat Liv Morgan in the first round of The Queen's Crown tournament.

Morgan has been riding a wave of momentum following her first pay-per-view singles win at Extreme Rules, and a loss to Carmella seemed to come out of the blue.

One example of this is fans voicing their concerns about the length of time women's matches have been in recent weeks on both shows. This is something that hasn't been seen since the days before the Women's Revolution and #GiveDivasAChance movement.

Also Read

According to a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, WWE fans are not the only people disappointed with WWE's recent handling of its women's division.

There is reportedly "significant frustration" from both WWE superstars and backstage personnel regarding the way the company has booked the women's division as of late on both the RAW and SmackDown brands.

Did Vince Russo Escape the Undertaker? Find out here, bro.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Is WWE handling the Women's Division well? Yes! No! 4 votes so far