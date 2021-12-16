"I just loved everything about him" - former WWE Superstar picks Shawn Michaels as his inspiration (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Caylen Croft has revealed that Shawn Michaels is his favorite superstar of all time.

Caylen Croft was on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, answering fan questions about his career in the wrestling business and his time in WWE Developmental.

Speaking about his favorite superstar, Croft mentioned that he got into the business because of Shawn Michaels. He detailed that Michaels was one of the first superstars to break the mold of big, muscular men in wrestling. Croft also stated that Bret Hart came in a close second for his favorite spot.

Here's what Caylen had to say about his hero:

"Shawn Michaels. He's one of the main reasons I got into wrestling. I look good on TV. I'm 5'10", 195 pounds. But back in the 90s that was a small guy in wrestling. That's changed quite a bit over the years. Shawn was one of the first ones to break that mold. And I just loved everything about him, the way he moved, his size, his interviews, his promos, his look. He's definitely my main guy overall. And then Bret Hart would be a close second," Croft said.

You can watch the full video here:

Croft recalled wanting to face off with Shawn Michaels

During the interview, Caylen also mentioned that he got some advice from Shawn Michaels. Croft recalled the Heartbreak Kid telling him that he looked good in the ring and that could result in him putting over other talent. Croft stated that the Heartbreak Kid told him not to be afraid of putting his best foot forward in WWE.

The former WWE Superstar also mentioned that he always wanted to have a singles matchup with his inspiration.

