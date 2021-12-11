SmackDown star teases first-time-ever WWE match against Drew McIntyre

Cesaro hinted after the latest episode of WWE SmackDown that he wants to face Drew McIntyre in a one-on-one match for the first time.

McIntyre defeated long-term rival Sheamus in a seven-minute match on this week’s SmackDown. Cesaro did not compete in a match on the show, but he did give his thoughts on The Scottish Warrior’s victory in a post-match interview.

Speaking to backstage reporter Megan Morant, The Swiss Superman dropped a cryptic hint about potentially facing Drew McIntyre in the future.

“I’m still upset about Sheamus beating me last week, so I hope I can get in the ring with him fairly soon and pay him back for that," said Cesaro. "It’s fun watching Drew. I’ve never had a match with Drew, so something to think about."

As Cesaro mentioned, he lost a four-minute match against Sheamus on SmackDown last week. The former tag team partners won five WWE Tag Team Championships during their time as The Bar between September 2016 and April 2019.

Cesaro’s history with Drew McIntyre in WWE

Since 2012, Cesaro and Drew McIntyre have performed on WWE’s main roster at the same time for a total of five and a half years.

According to Cagematch.net, the two Europeans have only participated in the same match on 12 occasions. Seven of those matches occurred on television, with the most notable encounter coming in April 2019 when The New Day defeated McIntyre and The Bar.

Aside from battle royals and Royal Rumbles, Cesaro and McIntyre’s only televised matches against each other came in 2013 and 2014. At the time, Cesaro teamed up with Jack Swagger as The Real Americans, while McIntyre was a member of 3MB alongside Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal.

Do you want to see McIntyre face Cesaro on WWE SmackDown? Sound off below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Has Randy Orton replaced The Undertaker? Find out right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Which WWE Superstar do you prefer? Cesaro Drew McIntyre 19 votes so far