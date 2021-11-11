Photo: Ex-WWE star undergoes dramatic body transformation and challenges Chris Jericho

Ex-WWE star Charlie Haas has revealed his amazing body transformation on social media and also expressed his desire to wrestle AEW star, Chris Jericho.

Haas is well-known for his two WWE stints in the 2000s. Haas and Shelton Benjamin did well as a tag team on WWE SmackDown in 2003-04.

In December 2020, a video featuring Haas made the rounds, and fans were quite worried about his physical well-being.

The former WWE Superstar has seemingly worked hard over the past few months to improve his physique and is currently looking in excellent shape.

Haas posted his latest photo on his Facebook handle and challenged AEW star Chris Jericho to a match.

"It’s over when I say it’s over. To those that support me thank you, To the Haters, thank you. I love to prove you wrong. I’ve worked to hard. I’ve wrestled all over the world, I’ve wrestled the best that there is, in this era. I have never wrestled the GOAT. @Iamjericho. I want to see where I fall, or I may just want to see how Great I Am. @charliehaas @thehaaspod #JerichoFearsHaas," wrote Haas.

Charlie Haas is a former three-time WWE Tag Team Champion

Charlie Haas aligned with Shelton Benjamin in late 2002, and the duo joined forces with WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle. Haas and Benjamin later won the WWE Tag Team titles and successfully defended the belts at WrestleMania 19.

Charlie Haas and Benjamin split up during the 2004 WWE Draft Lottery, with the latter moving to RAW. Haas didn't do much of note on SmackDown and was eventually released. He had another run in WWE during 2006-10.

Haas had previously explained the reason behind his dramatic weight loss that left fans concerned back in late 2020.

"I'm in the room everyday, wrestling, conditioning with kids from anywhere from kindergarten, all the way up to high school, to college kids and drop-bys. I'm actually wrestling amateur, wrestled the way I did when I was in college. So, to be able to do that, I had to drop weight, I'm at 215 right now. It's a different look, but it fits me, so I'm happy," said Haas.

It seems like Haas is gunning for one more run inside the squared circle and he pulled off a brave move by challenging Chris Jericho. As of now, Le Champion hasn't responded to the former WWE stars challenge.

Would you like to see these two men have an in-ring bout somewhere down the line?

