"You couldn’t ask for a better storyline"- Former WWE Tag Team Champion opens up about working with Kurt Angle

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas recently joined Kurt Angle on his podcast to talk about his time alongside Shelton Benjamin as a member of Team Angle.

Charlie Haas made his debut on WWE's main roster along with Shelton Benjamin as Team Angle. The tag team was the "contingency plan" of Paul Heyman, intended to help WWE Champion Kurt Angle retain his title. The duo managed to win WWE Tag Team Championship shortly after defeating Los Guerreros (Eddie and Chavo Guerrero).

Speaking on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the former OVW star stated that getting called up to the main roster to work with Kurt Angle was a dream come true for him:

“I’ve never been so happy in my life. We won it and beat the Guerreros. Kurt Angle had the World Title and we had all the titles. You couldn’t ask for a better storyline and I’m just glad because we didn’t sink... Shelton and I are still best friends, he was the best man at my wedding, godfather to [my daughter] and he’s my brother man,” Haas said. (H/T- wrestlinginc)

Kurt Angle Wanted New 'Team Angle' With American Alpha during his most recent run with WWE

While talking about Team Angle on a previous episode of the podcast, Kurta Angle stated that he wanted to form a second version of Team Angle with American Alpha during his final run in WWE.

The Olympic Gold Medallist returned to the WWE in 2017, at a time when the team of Jason Jordan and Chad Gable were beginning to establish themselves as one of the company's most talented tag teams.

The Olympian saw a lot of similarities between American Alpha and his old Team Angle stablemates, Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas, and wanted to work with the pair to raise their stocks. However, Angle's plans never came to fruitation as WWE split the duo and later named Jordan as Angle's illegitimate son.

Edited by Roxanne Smith