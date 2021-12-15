"Future of the Women's division" - Charlotte Flair heaps praise on former rival

Charlotte Flair had some special praise reserved for former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. The Queen believes that Ripley is the future of WWE's Women’s division.

Charlotte is one of the biggest female stars in the entire industry, and she has wrestled with plenty of talented women in her career.

She has shared the ring with Ripley quite a few times in WWE, and they always managed to put on a good match. At WrestleMania 36, Flair defeated Ripley to win the NXT Women's Championship.

During a recent interview with Metro, Charlotte Flair praised rising stars such as Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. She also named Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan as the two women she'd like to face in WWE.

"I just had a match with Shotzi – it was awesome," said Charlotte Flair. "Actually, the fan reaction was what made me so excited for it. They’re so hungry to see new talent. I had an opportunity to face Doudrop, that was awesome. I know Zelina and I will face each other down the road. Liv Morgan. It’s just a matter of bringing new people up from NXT and having the audience get to know them. It just takes time. And it takes going back on tour, and live events, to do that. I’m so proud of Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. They have come so far, and they’re only gonna go further. I truly believe Rhea is the future face of the women’s division."

This is not the first time Charlotte Flair has called Rhea Ripley the future of the Women's division

This isn't the first time The Queen has lavished praise on Rhea Ripley. Ahead of her SummerSlam clash against The Nightmare and Nikki A.S.H. earlier this year, Charlotte Flair said she was proud Ripley and the RAW Superstar is truly the future of the division.

"Seeing her growth, seeing her take the ball and run with it, seeing her being thrown into high pressure situations - WrestleMania with me, WrestleMania with Asuka," said Charlotte Flair. "We have been working live events against each other and, when I look across that ring, I go: 'she really is going to be the future of this division'. I'm extremely proud of her, set aside our storyline and set aside my character, she's really come a long way."

While they're both on separate brands at the moment, we cannot rule out the possibility of Ripley and Flair reigniting their feud in the future.

The Nightmare has had a great run in WWE so far, and fans can expect her to reach greater heights in the coming years.

