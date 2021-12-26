Charlotte Flair shares photo with Andrade; couple sends message to fans

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has confirmed that she is still with AEW star Andrade El Idolo, thus putting down rumors of their breakup.

A while ago, it was reported that Flair and Andrade were no longer together. Around the same time, both superstars had stopped posting pictures together on their social media handles.

The Queen remained silent over the past several weeks and didn't respond to rumors of a breakup with Andrade. Mere hours ago, she posted a couple of photos with him on her official Instagram handle, and wished a Merry Christmas to her fans. Check out the pictures below:

Charlotte Flair and Andrade have been engaged since early 2020

In February 2019, Charlotte Flair began dating Andrade, who was with WWE at the time. On January 1, 2020, the two announced their engagement. Flair has had nothing but praise for her fiance over the past two years.

The Queen was incredibly supportive of Andrade when he parted ways with WWE and joined All Elite Wrestling:

“I'm just so motivated and inspired by his decision. It was his dream to be in WWE, but I think he knew and felt he wanted more. He could get more and maybe going and showing his worth and working on things that he needed to like his English, that's what it was going to take to be where he wants to be. To do that on his own accord and not be scared of the future but to know that he'll succeed and one day come back... I don't know if that's what he'd want to do. But he wants success. He wants the platform. He wants to get better. He wants to main-event shows. To see him come out the other night when he debuted, full-blown star," said Charlotte about Andrade's WWE exit. [H/T Bleacher Report]

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans of Charlotte Flair and Andrade have finally breathed a sigh of relief, now that the former has squashed rumors of their breakup. She still hasn't made an official comment on the rumors, though.

How did Alexa Bliss get her last name? Find out right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das