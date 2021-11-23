Former WWE Superstar takes a shot at Seth Rollins after fan attack on RAW 

Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero Jr. has seemingly taken a shot at Seth Rollins after the latter was attacked by a fan on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

A former 4-time Cruiserweight Champion, Chavo Guerrero Jr. asked fans to remember how wrestlers used to be tougher than fans back in the day.

"Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’ days.," wrote Chavo Guerrero Jr. in his tweet.

Several fans have replied to this tweet from Chavo, criticizing him and backing Seth Rollins.

What happened to the fan that attacked Seth Rollins on RAW?

Seth Rollins was scheduled to face former Universal Champion Finn Balor on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. However, the match never started as Rollins assaulted Balor before the bell rang and started walking off. While he was leaving, a fan jumped the rail and attacked him on the ramp, taking him down. Security officials quickly came in and helped Rollins fight off the fan.

The fan was escorted out of the arena immediately. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has now shared an update on the situation with a statement from WWE. The fan has been handed over to the New York Police Department and will be prosecuted.

"WWE issued Fightful the following statement when we asked for an update on the attack: WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," wrote Sean Ross Sapp.

Marc Raimondi of ESPN further confirmed that the attacker had been taken into custody in Brooklyn.

"A 24-year-old male has been taken into custody in Brooklyn following an attack on WWE wrestler Seth Rollins during the Raw TV show in Brooklyn, an NYPD spokesperson told ESPN. Charges are pending. No name released yet," wrote Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

Seth Rollins, meanwhile, has been enjoying a great run on WWE television recently. Last night at WWE Survivor Series 2021, he became the sole survivor for Team RAW. He is also set to challenge WWE Champion Big E for his title soon.

