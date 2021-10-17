"Come back and fight me" - Top WWE Superstar challenges Bayley

WWE Superstar and on-screen authority figure Sonya Deville has called out former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley to fight her.

This past week on the "Supersized" Friday Night SmackDown, Deville returned to in-ring action after more than a year. While she was originally scheduled to face Naomi in a one-on-one match, Sonya Deville made a last-minute change as she introduced Shayna Baszler as her partner, making it a handicap match. The two superstars overpowered and outnumbered Naomi, as she suffered a quick loss.

Reacting to this segment on SmackDown, Bayley called Deville an idiot and a cheater and claimed that she doesn't approve of her actions. Replying to this tweet, Sonya Deville asked The Role Model to come back and fight her.

Bayley is currently out of action due to an injury

Earlier this year, Bayley was scheduled to challenge then SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair for her title at Money in the Bank 2021. Unfortunately, merely days before the show, she suffered a torn ACL and WWE announced that she will be out of action for nearly nine months.

It was later reported by Fightful Select that she suffered the injury while training with a fellow WWE star. The cause of the injury was further referred to as a "freak incident" while doing chain wrestling.

The company also released a video of Bayley commenting on her injury. She stayed in her character as she blamed the fans for her injury.

"You don't care at all! You don't care that I'm hurt, I did this to get better for Money in the Bank, I did this to be the best, I did this for you!" Bayley said. "So this? Yeah, this is all your fault! And I don't give a damn who they put in my place because they are not as good as me."

There is no confirmation yet on when Bayley will return to action. However, The Role Model remains very active on social media, interacting with fellow WWE stars, staying in character. She was especially active during the recent "Supersized" SmackDown as she reacted to several segments, including the contract signing between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

