Corey Graves says WWE legend had his best match ever at Crown Jewel

Corey Graves thinks Goldberg had the best match of his WWE career at last month's Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

Lashley and Goldberg faced each other for the second time this year at the Saudi Arabia event, with the latter getting the win in a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match. The two had faced off at SummerSlam 2021, when Lashley was the WWE Champion.

Corey Graves, on the After The Bell podcast, was full of praise for Goldberg and his performance at Crown Jewel, stating that the WCW icon had a different type of match.

"I don't know if this is the popular opinion, but this is my opinion, that Bobby Lashley vs Goldberg may have been the best Goldberg match I've ever seen."

"Both Superstars raised their own values. Goldberg's a Hall of Famer, Goldberg has done everything there is to do, one of the biggest stars this industry has ever known. Goldberg would not be out of line in going, 'Hey, I've done everything that I can do, I'm ready to call it a career.' But the fact that Goldberg stepped up at this stage in his career - and, again, I'm sure there are matches that are more personally special to him throughout his career - most of Goldberg's matches are short, they're impactful. You want to see the Spear, you want to see the Jackhammer, you want to see him freak out and bring the intensity. This is a longer match than we are used to seeing from Goldberg and for my money, and at least pertaining to his WWE run, best Goldberg match that I've seen," said Graves.

Vic Joseph agreed with Graves' assessment, with his other favorite Goldberg match in WWE coming against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

Goldberg on his match against Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel

Following his bout at the recent pay-per-view, Goldberg said he wasn't very satisfied with his performance, but added that he did enough to shut up his critics.

The Hall of Famer hasn't had the best of times in the ring in Saudi Arabia, which he acknowledged.

The former Universal Champion also revealed that he has just one match remaining on his current WWE contract.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Please H/T After The Bell and Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the above quotes.

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das