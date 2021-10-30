"I think it’s shut all these f***ers up finally" - Goldberg gives his verdict on WWE Crown Jewel performance

WWE Superstar Goldberg recently spoke about his match against Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel on the latest episode of the CarCast podcast.

The former WCW gladiator feels satisfied with his performance on the Saudi Arabia show and thinks he has shut his critics up.

“I don’t have the best track record in Saudi Arabia. I’ve knocked myself out in a match, I’ve dropped The Undertaker on his head, and this and that. I needed to redeem myself. I’m not happy with my performance, but I’m satisfied with it to a point where I think it’s shut all these f***ers up finally,” Goldberg said (H/T- sescoops)

Goldberg recently faced Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere match at WWE Crown Jewel after the All Mighty attacked his son Gage at WWE Summerslam. The match in which Goldberg vowed to "kill" Bobby Lashley ended when he speared Lashley off the stage and onto tables on the floor.

It was one of Goldberg's best matches since his return to the squared circle in 2016 when he destroyed Brock Lesnar after being gone for over twelve years.

The WCW legend feels like the match against Lashley was what he needed to redeem himself after his horrible track record in Saudi Arabia.

Goldberg has just one more match left on his current WWE contract

Goldberg's time in WWE may be coming to an end as the Hall of Famer recently stated that he has just one match left on his WWE contract. The former Universal Champion, however, feels he can still wrestle some more.

"I still feel as though I can wrestle. I still feel as though I can entertain. I have one more after this match, I have one more match on my contract and that's it. We'll see what happens. You never know," Goldberg said.(h/t Fightful)

Ever since his return to Vince McMahon's promotion in 2016, Goldberg has been a part-time attraction in the main event scene. While he may not be as good in the ring as before, he remains a huge name, and fans still tune in to see him.

