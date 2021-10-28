Goldberg makes a major revelation about his WWE contract status

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has revealed that he has just one more match left on his current WWE contract.

The iconic star has been featured as a part-time attraction in recent years; WWE continues to use him as a main-eventer by putting him in the world title picture.

Speaking with Ring Rules, Goldberg stated that he feels that he can still wrestle. The former Universal Champion added that he only has one more match left on his contract.

"I still feel as though I can wrestle," said Goldberg. "I still feel as though I can entertain. I have one more after this match, I have one more match on my contract and that's it. We'll see what happens. You never know." (h/t Fightful)

Goldberg last wrestled at WWE Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia, where he defeated Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match. Before that, he competed at WWE SummerSlam in a match for the WWE Championship.

Vince McMahon has been using Goldberg as a major attraction over the last few years

Goldberg's current run in WWE has been met with a mixed response from the fans. He has often faced criticism for putting his opponents at risk in the ring during their matches. That being said, one can't deny the fact that Goldberg remains a huge name, and fans still tune in to see him.

During an episode of Busted Open earlier this year, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray claimed that Vince McMahon likes how Goldberg is in phenomenal shape. This stance could explain why the company keeps bringing the former champion back.

"They put him out there, they keep seeing what they can get out of him," said Bully Ray. "They must be getting something out of him, and I know Vince (McMahon) likes him. Goldberg is an older gentleman who still goes to the gym, looks phenomenal, and Vince McMahon is a mark for that kind of stuff, so opportunities and chances are still given."

It's unclear when Goldberg will return to WWE programming. With only one more match left in his contract, who would you want to see him face? Share your thoughts below.

