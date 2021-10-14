Damian Priest reveals that he was almost replaced at WrestleMania 37

Damian Priest recently revealed that he was almost replaced by WWE at Wrestlemania 37.

The United States champion teamed up with Bad Bunny to take on the team of The Miz and John Morrison. In a surprising turn of events, they ended up beating Miz and Morrison, while also receiving widespread critical acclaim for their performance.

In an interview with Superluchas.com, The Archer of Infamy discussed the details of his road to Wrestlemania 37. He stated that there were plans initially to change Bad Bunny's partner for the event, but Triple H and Bunny pushed for him to keep his spot:

"On Raw, they told me that maybe they were going to change Bad Bunny’s partner. But one of my bosses, Triple H, said that he absolutely does not. And then Bad Bunny, he told them himself that he wanted to work with me. That was great," Damian Priest said. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Priest and Bunny put on a fantastic match against The Miz and John Morrison, with many widely regarding it as the best celebrity match in WWE history.

Damian Priest is on a hot streak at the moment

Ever since making his debut on the main roster earlier this year, Damian Priest has been undefeated in singles competition. He defeated Sheamus at SummerSlam to win the WWE United States Championship.

He defeated the likes of Sheamus, Jeff Hardy and Drew McIntyre to retain his title. With Hardy and Sheamus drafted to the SmackDown brand and McIntyre involved in a feud with WWE Champion Big E, it looks like Priest will be looking for a new challenger.

If live events are any indication, he is likely to be involved in a rivalry with Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins as he defeated them both in a recent live event to retain his title.

Amidst rumors of his departure, Owens could be used by WWE to elevate Priest to a higher level. We are yet to see an interaction between the two on Monday Night RAW and it could quite possibly be via an Open challenge just like it happened at the said event.

Who would you like to see Damian Priest face next? Are you excited to see him in a potential feud between Kevin Owens? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

