Dana Brooke's boyfriend arrested with battery charge

Dana Brooke has been engaged to boxer and MMA fighter Ulysses Diaz for a few months now. While the two announced their engagement in July 2021, they've been together for longer than that.

Unfortunately for Diaz, things haven't been so good lately. According to WPLG Local 10, the boxer and MMA fighter found an online troll's location and proceeded to go to his place to confront him.

What proceeded was a punch to the mouth, causing big lacerations. As a result, he was arrested and charged with battery, along with a $5,000 bail.

The victim's identity is unknown and might remain that way. But one would imagine that going forward, Ulysses Diaz won't bother as much with online trolls. While there's no justifying such behavior online, Diaz's behavior isn't particularly justified either.

His online presence has grown considerably since he began dating Brooke early last year. He co-hosts a podcast called the "Don't Blink Podcast" that has also been gaining traction recently.

Ulysses Diaz wasn't happy about Corey Graves' comments towards Dana Brooke

Ulysses Diaz was recently vocal about his issues with WWE announcer Corey Graves and his comments towards Dana Brooke. While Graves has since backtracked on his comments and apologized, Diaz picked up an issue with it.

For the uninitiated, there was a match on WWE RAW between Dana Brooke and Shayna Baszler in early October. Corey Graves made comments about how "you have to cut your losses" and that Brooke "hasn't accomplished much of anything".

While Graves has since backtracked and justified his comments, stating that it wasn't personal and that he was walking a thin line, something he loves doing. Dana Brooke hit back strongly, and Ulysses Diaz called out Corey Graves on Instagram for his comments.

