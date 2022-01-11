"I thought we used to be friends..." - Female star sends a sad message to Omos on Twitter

Dana Brooke is disappointed with fellow WWE Superstar Omos over what happened on this week's episode of RAW.

The big man recently turned on AJ Styles, and now he's carving a name for himself as a singles star on WWE TV. He quickly defeated an enhancement talent named Nick Sanders on RAW.

Before the match, Reggie ran into the powerhouse backstage and the latter wasn't happy one bit. He proceeded to pick Reggie up, press him against a wall and yell at the former WWE 24/7 Champion. Omos finally put Reggie down after Dana Brooke screamed at him.

Shortly after this segment, Brooke posted a backstage picture featuring herself and the giant star. In a heartbreaking caption, Dana wrote that she thought she was friends with him. Check out the tweet below:

"@TheGiantOmos- I thought you were better than that YOU BIG BULLY! I thought we use to be friends … @wwe #WWERaw," wrote Brooke in her tweet.

WWE seemingly has big plans for Omos in the near future

The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion has impressed a lot of people over the past year or so. It was recently reported that WWE sped up his split with Styles because the promotion has major plans for both men in 2022.

WWE legend The Undertaker is just one of many noteworthy names who see big things for the Nigerian-American star in the future. The Deadman even went as far as comparing him to WWE Hall of Famer Andre The Giant.

"There won't be another Andre but this guy is as close as we've come," said The Underaker. "...[He] is special.... The average size of the wrestler, in general, is smaller than it was. So here is this guy who is incredibly athletic and incredibly huge. He's just a big, strong man. It's important for him to make sure that he protects that."

Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion JBL had a more succinct verdict on the 27-year-old star: "Money."

The young star's demeanor on WWE TV is a clear indication that he isn't here to make friends. As much as his behavior toward Reggie hurt Dana Brooke, it's highly unlikely that he's going to change himself anytime soon.

