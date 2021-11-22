WWE Hall Of Famer delivers one-word verdict on Omos

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has praised Omos and believes the RAW star is "money" following his win at Survivor Series.

The giant has been a part of WWE since 2019, training at the Performance Center, and began his in-ring career a few months later. He was called up to the main roster in 2020 and joined forces with AJ Styles, who took the young star under his wing.

After The Rock's 25th Anniversary 25-man dual-branded battle royal, which Omos won, JBL took to Twitter to praise the RAW star.

The WWE Hall Of Famer gave us his verdict on Omos with just one word.

"Money," said JBL in his tweet.

Omos dominated the Battle Royal at Survivor Series, eliminating as many as 12 of the 25 stars in the match. The last man he eliminated was Ricochet.

It remains to be seen if WWE will use the win to push Omos on the red brand. Following his win, AJ Styles joined the giant in the ring to celebrate his partner's victory. But The Street Profits ruined their moment as they ran away with the pizzas that the winner was supposed to get.

AJ Styles thinks Omos could be WWE Champion

AJ Styles has teamed with Omos for a year now, and the duo has won the RAW Tag Team Titles once. The Phenomenal One believes the giant star has what it takes to be WWE Champion in the future.

"He’ll be a champion -- WWE Champion/Universal Champion soon. I have no doubt about it,” said AJ Styles about Omos.

Since teaming up with Styles last year, Omos has primarily been in tag team matches and hasn't shown what he can do in singles wrestling. His win at Survivor Series could perhaps kickstart his singles career in WWE and live up to Styles' expectations from him.

