"He’ll be a champion -- WWE Champion/Universal Champion soon. I have no doubt about it," AJ Styles on Omos' Future

Prior to their RAW Tag Team Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, The Phenominal One spoke with Ring Rules Podcast and discussed a few topics. One being what he thought the future holds for his tag team partner for the last year, Omos.

"I think first of all we're gonna win our [WWE Raw Tag Team Championships] back [at WWE Crown Jewel]. Omos and myself can focus on a singles run if we decide. Like you said before He’ll be a champion -- WWE Champion/Universal Champion soon. I have no doubt about it.” (h/t Fightful).

As noted earlier, Styles and Omos have been a unit for the better part of a year now. The duo began working together in October 2020, following Styles being drafted to Monday Night RAW. Omos was originally brought on as Styles' silent body guard, but soon the two men became a formitable tag team.

At WrestleMania 37, Styles and Omos won the RAW Tag Team Championships against The New Day, where Styles also became WWE's 22nd GrandSlam Champion.

The former WWE champion also took the opportunity to talk about which main roster brand he preferred. He was asked point blank if he preferred, Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown. Styles said that regardless of where the company moves him, he will do his part to be the best superstar on that brand.

“I prefer whatever I'm on, it doesn't matter if it's Raw or SmackDown. I'm going to do what I gotta do. You know, both, you know, SmackDown and Raw, it doesn't matter. I enjoy both. I enjoy being a part of WWE.” (h/t Fightful).

When does AJ Styles' WWE Contract Expire?

Two weeks ago, a report emerged that AJ Styles' current WWE contract is set to expire in 2024. Styles has stated in the past he plans to retire from in-ring competition after his contract expires. This would mean that WWE has AJ Styles for a little less than 3 years as an active wrestler.

Styles has also said in the past that while he would retire from in-ring competition, he would still like to work for WWE, suggesting that he could help scout future superstars for the company.

According to another report from Forbes, AJ Styles made $3.5 million in 2018, while other sources confirmed that he made the same in 2020.

