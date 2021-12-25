"I was too much of a mark" - WWE legend says showing Vince McMahon too much respect hurt his run

WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page thinks being a big fan of Vince McMahon hurt his first run with the company.

DDP joined WWE in 2001 after WCW was shut down. When he debuted on the former company, the three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion was revealed as the stalker of The Undertaker's then-wife, Sara.

In the second episode of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show featuring Diamond Dallas Page and Vince Russo, the former discussed what he would have done differently about his WWE run.

The Hall of Famer said he felt that Vince McMahon thought he was too much of a "mark," which could have hurt his career in WWE.

"I think one of the biggest things hurting me going in (to WWE), I was too much of a mark for Vince. As a kid growing up, I freaking thought Vince McMahon was what he is - he is the grand poobah. I respected him so much walking in there - probably too much. Vince (Russo) will tell you this, 'You've got to be able to fight your way in there, and I was happy to be there... I wanted to just be there 'cause I loved that since I was a kid, since it was the WWWF. I watched Vince interview Andre on apple carts and Vince who is six-freaking-two look like a midget next to Andre the Giant. And I loved the guy. I understood it was business," said DDP.

DDP said that if he had known that he would've had to fight for everything in WWE, he would have come in with a different attitude.

DDP thinks that he should have waited a while before he joined WWE like Sting

In the same show, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that, in hindsight, he would've debuted much later than he did in WWE.

"To tell you the truth, I wouldn't have come in. I would've waited like Sting did," said DDP.

His first run in WWE lasted just a year, but he returned after a decade for special WWE shows and took part in Royal Rumble and Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

