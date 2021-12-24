"I would've waited like Sting did"- Former world champion on disappointing WWE run (Exclusive)

DDP recently stated that he would have taken the Sting approach for his WWE debut if he knew how the company would handle him.

DDP debuted in WWE shortly after Vince McMahon bought out WCW. Sting was one of the few big names who didn't switch sides at the time. However, 'The Icon' finally debuted in the global juggernaut at Survivor Series 2014.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's "The Bro Show," DDP talked about how his WWE run in the early 2000s didn't turn out as he had wanted. He then revealed what he would have done if he had any idea of his future in Vince McMahon's company.

"If I knew I had to fight for everything the way I did in WCW, I would have come in with a whole different attitude. To tell you the truth, I wouldn't have come in. I would've waited like Sting did," said DDP.

Sting's WWE run wasn't so impressive either

Sting made his surprise WWE debut during the main event of Survivor Series 2014. He attacked Triple H and helped Team Cena pick up a massive win over The Authority.

The Icon promptly kicked off a feud with The Game on the road to WrestleMania 31, where the two veterans collided. To the WWE Universe's utter disappointment, Triple H picked up the win at the pay-per-view.

Triple H later explained that he was scheduled to face The Rock at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. A big win over Sting at WrestleMania 31 was supposed to put him over and prepare him for a feud with 'The People's Champion.'

Unfortunately, the planned feud never came to fruition, and "The Game" ended up facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 32. Sting later engaged in a world title feud with Seth Rollins.

At Night of Champions 2015, Sting suffered a legit neck injury in his match against Rollins and momentarily retired. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.

Also Read Article Continues below

As for DDP, WWE honored him with a Hall of Fame induction in 2017. Despite his retirement from in-ring action, he is changing lives with his fitness program, 'DDP Yoga.'

How did Alexa Bliss get her last name? Find out right here.

Edited by Angana Roy