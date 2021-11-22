10 stars who are fans of DDP Yoga

Diamond Dallas Page revolutionized the world of sports entertainment and wellbeing by introducing DDP Yoga.

Yoga consists of physical, mental, and spiritual practices or disciplines that originated in India. The aim is to is to take some form of control of the mind, to find a sense of mindfulness and peace.

As you can imagine, in the crazy life of a pro-wrestler, where the downtime is few and far between, something like DDP Yoga can be a game changer. This can help to refocus, recharge and reengage. It can be life changing.

DDP himself first experienced Yoga during the late 90's following a serious injury. He has now sought a passion not only to help himself, but by many of his fellow pro wrestlers and people around the world.

That being said, let's take a look at ten stars who are fans of DDP Yoga.

#10 William Regal is a fan of DDP Yoga

William Regal @RealKingRegal Just finished 5 rounds of Hindu pushups and H squats,3 min back and front bridge followed by a personal @DDPYoga routine that he did for me.

If you've had a career like William Regal has had, you're bound to feel the physical effects in later years. He sought out DDP Yoga in 2012 to help keep his body and mind in tip top condition during his retirement from the ring.

In a tweet in March 2012, he revealed several aspects of his workout, including a personal plan that DDP himself had made for the former WWE European Champion. Regal gave his seal of approval to the product and let the world of social media know he is a fan.

#9 Sami Zayn is a fan of DDP Yoga

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Feeling mighty fine this morning, thanks to @DDPYoga . Would recommend anyone to try it at least once.

Smackdown's self-proclaimed "locker room leader" has dabbled with DDP Yoga to assist him with life on the road and with nagging injuries. Zayn's longevity in professional wrestling could be aided by the use of DDP's product.

The former Intercontinental Champion tweeted in August 2017 that he used DDP Yoga in the morning to aid with his day. Of course, Zayn is a huge fan and recommended that others to try it at least once.

#8 John Morrison is a fan of DDP Yoga

John Morrison @TheRealMorrison I'm a big believer in @DDPYoga - it's been helping me level up my end range stability & flexibility 👊🏼💥 the app is ridiculously complete & user friendly 💪🏼😎 Try DDP YOGA NOW Free for 7 Days!! youtu.be/ep4bL8nxJPM

John Morrison is one of the most athletic superstars the wrestling world has ever seen. To keep up his agility and flexibility, he sought the help of DDP Yoga in 2018.

The owner of the Starship Pain finisher was full of praise for the product in a tweet in February 2018, saying he was a big believer in the brand. Morrison was very pleased with the product and now we all know how he manages to keep up his incredible work in the ring.

