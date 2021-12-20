"The snake is gone!" - DDP reveals a story about the time when Lucifer went missing

DDP learned the hard way that snakes don't make great roommates.

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was the most recent guest on The Broken Skull Sessions to discuss his legendary professional wrestling career.

While speaking about Jake "The Snake" Roberts, DDP told Steve Austin a story about when the WWE Hall Of Famer lost his cobra Lucifer in Page's home.

"One day, [Jake's] booked on his big thing in Singapore," DDP began. "It's a big tour him and Warrior are going to do, and he's got me set up to call the guy, and I walked downstairs, and I see him with a cobra, and Kimberly's laughing, and I'm just gonna drive by this. Got a cobra in my house, and she's cool with it? Okay! And then I walked into the room. I called the guy get on the phone with him, getting booked. By this time I come out, she's gone. He's walking down the stairs and goes, 'Big problems...big problems!' I go, 'What's the matter dude, I just got booked. I thank you, man.' He goes, 'No, no big problems, lost the snake!' What do you mean you lost the snake? 'Lost the snake, the snake is gone!'"

Why DDP kicked Jake Roberts out of his house

Eventually, DDP and Jake Roberts found the cobra under the vanity sink in the small bathroom. But instead of getting the snake out, Roberts left it there and didn't come back for three days.

That was the last straw for DDP, who ended up kicking him out of his house after that.

"I go, 'Where was he?' He was in the shower. So now we walk up the stairs and look in the little bathroom," DDP continued. "No snake. I look in. I look around and go, 'Jake, where's the f**cking snake?' Now he's looking behind the toilet, and all of a sudden, he hits the vanity, and you hear HISS. He goes, 'Oh, he's underneath here. He'll come out,' and he got up and he started walking, and I go, 'Where you going? Get him out!' He goes, 'No, no. He'll be fine. He'll come out and go into the tub to cool off.' Jake left for three days. After that, Jake was gone."

What do you think about DDP's crazy story? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

