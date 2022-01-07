"He's as believable as a Brock Lesnar" - DDP compares young superstar to the WWE Champion

WWE Hall of Famer DDP is optimistic about the future of the new NXT Champion Bron Breakker and thinks that he is as 'believable' as Brock Lesnar.

Breakker signed with WWE last February and had his first match in September. He has had a meteoric rise in the company in a short period, winning the NXT Championship last week after defeating Tommaso Ciampa.

On this week's edition of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, Diamond Dallas Page was full of praise for Breakker, who he believes can walk the talk in the ring. The Hall of Famer also drew parallels between the rising star and Lesnar.

"I thought they killed it. The beginning was a bit slow but they got a long way go. That second last half of the match - the cat (Breakker) is money. He's believable - he's as believable as a Brock Lesnar or any of those top guys, who are wrestling shoot-a**, bad*** wrestlers. And Brock is, of course, at the top of the foodchain," said DDP.

DDP noted that Breakker has a wide range of moveset and was impressed by his in-ring abilities despite debuting just last year.

Bron Breakker on what it likes to be compared to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

The NXT Champion has heard the comparisons between him and Lesnar. Breakker believes it is nice to be compared to The Beast Incarnate.

"If people say that I'm on the same directory as him then that's pretty cool. He's awesome. But I take it a day at a time and focus on the task at hand. I’m just trying to get better each and every day," said Bron Breakker.

Considering the young star's meteoric rise in the company, fans are already predicting a WrestleMania clash between Breakker and Lesnar. It may not be long before we see him face off against the WWE Champion.

