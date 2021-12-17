WWE Hall of Famer wants Goldberg to put Roman Reigns over in his final match (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page wants Goldberg to put Roman Reigns over in his final WWE match.

Goldberg is under WWE's contract until 2023, with two matches per year. But since he has wrestled in three matches this year (two against Bobby Lashley and one against Drew McIntyre), he can only have one last match.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's "The Bro Show." DDP discussed several topics in regards to WWE's current product. The Hall of Famer was informed about Goldberg having one more match left on his contract.

He was then asked who Goldberg should face before hanging up his wrestling boots. Here's what DDP had to say in response:

"To me, if he hasn't worked with Roman, he gotta put Roman over on the way out. Plenty of people put Bill over, and he's still, like, to be going at 50-years-old, he got a hell of an impact in the game, man."

Goldberg and Roman Reigns came very close to facing each other

In early-2020, Goldberg returned to WWE and challenged The Fiend to a Universal title match at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. The duo squared off in the main event, and it didn't take long for Goldberg to defeat his opponent. On the same night, Roman Reigns finished off his feud with Baron Corbin.

The next night on SmackDown, Roman Reigns challenged Goldberg to a Universal title bout at WrestleMania 36. However, he later backed out of the match amidst concerns due to the pandemic, coupled with his past issues with leukemia.

Reigns was then replaced by Braun Strowman, who defeated Goldberg for the Universal title at WrestleMania. "The Monster Among Men" held the title for several months, eventually dropping it to The Fiend at SummerSlam 2020. Roman Reigns returned and attacked both men following the match, thus establishing himself as a heel. Days later, Reigns defeated Strowman and The Fiend to win the belt.

Roman Reigns is still the Universal Champion, more than a year after his big win at WWE Payback. He has beaten the very best in WWE over the past 14 months.

Would you like to see Goldberg take on Roman Reigns in his last WWE match and put "The Tribal Chief" over on his way out?

