"We do this on my time" - Details of Vince McMahon allegedly preventing superstar from leaving WWE revealed (Exclusive)

During the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo shared what Vince McMahon did to prevent Shawn Michaels from leaving WWE several years ago. Russo even compared Shawn Michaels' situation from the Attitude Era to Charlotte Flair's complicated WWE status.

It's no secret that Shawn Michaels tried to force his way out of the WWE to join WCW during the late 90s, but Vince McMahon apparently had other ideas. Vince Russo was on WWE's creative team at the time and recalled McMahon specifically telling him about the company's plans for HBK.

Mr. McMahon wasn't willing to bend to Shawn Michaels' demands, and he told Russo that WWE was never going to let the legendary wrestler out of his contract.

Here's what Vince Russo revealed:

"See, bro, this is from Vince's mouth. And this is when Vince was having similar issues with Shawn. Okay? Vince made it clear to me, no matter how miserable Shawn was. No matter how bad Shawn wanted to go, Vince made it clear to me, speaking for him, 'We do this on my time. I use you until I want to use you, then if I decide to move on, then we move on. I do this on my time'," recalled Vince Russo.

Vince Russo then mentioned Charlotte Flair and felt that WWE could treat her similarly.

The former WWE head writer spoke about the 'minions' working around Vince McMahon and felt that the company would torture Charlotte Flair in the time to come.

"You know, bro, if she wound up dissing him, then you've got his minions getting him all worked up over it. I've seen it. I've been there. So, now you're talking about, 'We're just going to torture this girl.' That's what you're talking about, bro," Russo added.

Vince Russo does not see WWE granting Charlotte Flair her release

Charlotte Flair's ongoing struggles within WWE have been well-documented in recent weeks, with Vince Russo even revealing why she might not be granted a release.

While many pundits expect Flair to put in a request for a release, Russo believes that WWE will block The Queen's exit and make her life miserable until the end of her contract. You can read more about it here.

What are your views on Charlotte's current status in WWE? Will Vince McMahon hold her back in the WWE just like he did with Shawn Michaels?

