Diamond Dallas Page reveals a heartfelt story regarding the late Eddie Guerrero

Diamond Dallas Page has revealed a heart-touching story regarding the late, great, Eddie Guerrero.

Taking to Twitter, Page detailed the Halloween Havoc match with Eddie Guerrero. He further wrote that Guerrero was supposed to win but unfortunately couldn’t, as he was hurt. Guerrero was so hurt he could not even perform his finisher, the Frog Splash.

Diamond Dallas Page wrote that when he went to pick Guerrero up, he was told to hit his own finisher, the Diamond Cutter.

Initially, DDP was reluctant and denied Guerrero's request but eventually, Page did hit the Diamond Cutter and won one of the most important matches of his pro wrestling career.

Check out the tweet from Diamond Dallas Page as he paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero with his message:

Diamond Dallas Page @RealDDP

youtu.be/2WBloNlkJ4U Eddie was supposed to win this match, but got hurt & couldnt do his Frog Splash. When I picked him up he said Diamond Cutter and I said No, Eddie it...he screamed DIAMOND CUTTER. I hit it & got a huge win in my career. Love and respect brother. RIP💥 DDP💎 Eddie was supposed to win this match, but got hurt & couldnt do his Frog Splash. When I picked him up he said Diamond Cutter and I said No, Eddie it...he screamed DIAMOND CUTTER. I hit it & got a huge win in my career. Love and respect brother. RIP💥 DDP💎youtu.be/2WBloNlkJ4U

As seen in the above message from DDP, he showcased his love and respect for Guerrero. Page also added the YouTube link to his 1996 showdown against Eddie. The match was recently uploaded on WWE's official YouTube channel and is definitely worth checking out.

Diamond Dallas Page is one of the all-time greats to step foot in the squared circle

Diamond Dallas Page is regarded as one of the biggest legends of the pro wrestling industry. DDP, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017, has made cameo appearances for the company in recent years and also competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

DDP is one of the greatest WCW stars of all time and in recent years, he has also competed for All Elite Wrestling. At the 2020 Bash at the Beach, Page competed in his first match since his WrestleMania 32 match. Page teamed up with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall to face MJF and The Butcher and Blade in a losing effort.

Musical megastar Cher reached out to a former WWE Superstar. Any guesses why? Find out here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku